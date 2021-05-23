COVID-19 positivity ratio declines in Pakistan, recorded at 4.96%

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of 74 more people across the country over the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 20,251.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, the national tally of confirmed cases rose to 900,552 with 3,084 more testing positive for the virus during the same period.

Statistics 23 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 62,061

Positive Cases: 3084

Positivity % : 4.96%

Deaths : 74 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 23, 2021

A total of 62,061 samples were tested, out of which 3,084 turned out to be positive. The positivity ratio was recorded at 4.96%. 3,826 more people recuperated from the disease, pushing the number of those recovering to 817,681.

There were 4,392 infected patients in critical care in various hospitals in the past 24 hours.

Thus far, Punjab has reported 333,971 COVID-19 cases, Sindh 308,118, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 129,413, Islamabad 80,312, Balochistan 24,517, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 18,739 and Gilgit Baltistan 5,482.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had issued safety guidelines for tourists to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

According to NCOC guidelines, the potential tourists should ensure that they are healthy and physically fit before embarking on the journey.

The NCOC in its guidelines said that mandatory collection of Negative PCR/COVID-19 report along with CNICs by hotels/guesthouses management should be ensured before booking of rooms.

