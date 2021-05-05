COVID-19: Punjab decides to impose complete lockdown from May 8

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to impose a complete lockdown from May 8 to restrict public movement due to the consistent rise in novel coronavirus cases, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The decision was taken in a session under the chair of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid to mull over steps for curbing the coronavirus.

It has been decided to restrict the public movement by imposing a ban on public transport and tourist spots across the province. The provincial authorities will establish check post on the entrance and exit routes of the cities where police, Rangers and army troops will be deployed.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that 15 to 20 days are very important to contain COVID-19 and asked citizens to support the government steps besides exhibiting responsible behaviour by adopting precautionary measures.

She appealed to citizens to celebrate the Eidul Fitr festival with simplicity as additional holidays were announced to restrict the public movement.

The chief secretary said that the people should be made aware of the precautionary measures and asked citizens to avoid unnecessary travelling during Eid holidays. Following the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) orders, all parks and tourist spots will be closed due to the Covid spike, he added.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the vaccination process is continued across Punjab and more COVID-19 vaccination centres will be established to facilitate the citizens. More than 1 million people were inoculated so far.

The health authorities have also made HDU beds in Expo Centre functional and more beds were allocated in private teaching hospitals for the free-of-cost treatment of coronavirus patients. Dr Rashid added that the government is also considering purchases of oxygen and generators for COVID-19 patients.

