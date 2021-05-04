Two-week smart lockdown imposed in several areas of Punjab cities

LAHORE: The Punjab government has imposed smart lockdown in several areas of Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Layyah due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A notification was issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department regarding the imposition of smart lockdown in several areas of the cities from May 4 to May 17.

Shopping malls, restaurants and offices will be closed in the localities besides restricting the public movements by allowing only one person of a family in emergency time.

Read: Karachi authorities impose lockdown in more district central areas

All kind of public gatherings will be completed banned in the areas where smart lockdown has been imposed. However, medical services, pharmacies, medical stores, petrol pumps, food delivery, offices of utility services, call centres, grocery, general stores, bakeries, meat shops will be exempted.

Flour mills, fruit and vegetable shops and tandoors will be allowed to remain open from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The citizens will also be allowed to take part in religious activities including funerals in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Read: ‘SOP compliance improves after strict measures including army deployment’

Earlier in the day, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided to close all kind of trade activities, shops, markets and tourism due to the rise in coronavirus cases.

It has been decided to close all trade activities and shops from May 8 to May 16, whereas, a complete ban will also be imposed on tourism.

Moreover, monitoring teams will be formed on the federal and provincial levels for the implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19.

Comments

comments