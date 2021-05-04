Karachi authorities impose lockdowns in more district central areas

KARACHI: Keeping in view the rising Covid menace in the country as the virus comes back stronger the third time, the city authorities of the central district of port city have Tuesday imposed further micro smart lockdowns in more towns to curb the spread, ARY News reported.

The district central authorities have issued a new notification according to which the lockdown imposed will remain in effect starting May 4 to May 18 (two weeks) covering the Eid holidays as well.

Areas of the central district’s four towns: Gulberg, North Karachi, Liaquatabad and North Nazimabad, will see micro smart lockdown where at the moment 77 active Covid patients are present as per records.

The lockdown is being imposed on the recommendations of District Healht Officials who based his observations on the daily stats.

The notification says the movement of those living in these areas under lockdown shall be restricted. While it adds that only grocery shops and pharmacies will remain open on specific timing laid out by NCOC.

All public transport including private ride-hailing services will be restricted to enter these areas as well, the notification said.

READ: COVID: Micro-smart lockdown announced in many Karachi central towns

Separately, not even home delivery or take away service will be allowed here while all industrial units falling in these areas will remain shut as well in this period.

The notification also said that no family gatherings or events will be allowed in the areas covered by the notification today.

Earlier last week, the district central authorities imposed a micro-smart lockdown in other areas as well for at least two weeks, due to the Covid onslaught.

According to the notification rolled out today the deputy commissioner office has announced micro smart lockdown due to Covid cases in many blocks of Gulberg, Liaquatabad, North Karachi and North Nazimabad towns of the port city.

Comments

comments