COVID: Micro-smart lockdown announced in many Karachi central towns

KARACHI: Keeping in mind in the onslaught of the third Covid wave as it spares no respite for the country with surging cases every day, the district central authorities have Saturday further imposed micro-smart lockdown in more areas for at least two weeks, ARY News reported.

According to the notification rolled out today the deputy commissioner office has announced micro smart lockdown due to Covid cases in many blocks of Gulberg, Liaquatabad, North Karachi and North Nazimabad towns of the port city.

With an immediate effect and with a validity of at least two weeks, the notification says the movement of those living in these areas under lockdown shall be restricted. While it adds that only grocery shops and pharmacies will remain open on specific timing laid out by NCOC.

All public transport including private ride-hailing services will be restricted to enter these areas as well, the notification said.

Separately, not even home delivery or take away service will be allowed here while all industrial units falling in these areas will remain shut as well in this period.

The notification also said that no family gatherings or events will be allowed in the areas covered by the notification today.

READ: Sindh sees over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases for fifth straight day

Pertinent to note that today the Sindh province reported more than 1178 COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period with 13 more patients succumbing to death, lifting the death toll to 4,658.

Giving a daily briefing on COVID-19, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 14,739 samples were tested which detected 1178 cases that constituted a 8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,651,515 tests have been conducted against which 284,737 cases were diagnosed, of them 93 percent or 264,832 patients have recovered, including 418 overnight.

