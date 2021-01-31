Covid-19: Punjab govt allows dining at eateries after 10pm

LAHORE: Following the decreasing trend of new Covid-19 cases in the province, the Punjab government has lifted the Covid-19 pandemic related 10:00 pm outdoor dining ban at food points and restaurants.

In this regard, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Captain (Retd) Muhammad Usman has issued a notification

According to a notification, 50% of employees of all government and private institutions will work from home in Punjab.

All parks and recreational areas will be closed at 6 pm. Arrangements for weddings and other celebrations can also be made only in open spaces. Indoor eating has been banned at food points to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Any event can be arranged for up to 300 people in open spaces following SOPs, said notification.

The fresh order comes after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday lifted the time limit on outdoor dining in restaurants.

As per the notification issued by NCOC, all shopping malls, shops and marriage halls will shut by 10 pm. The NCOC has made it mandatory to wear face masks and ordered the provincial government for taking strict measures in view of the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic.

