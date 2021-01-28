Sindh govt lifts 10pm ban on outdoor dining in restaurants

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Thursday lifted the Covid-19 pandemic related 10:00 pm outdoor dining ban at various eateries – set in place earlier to limit the spread of coronavirus cases.

In this connection, a notification has been issued by the Sindh Home Department.

The fresh order comes after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) yesterday lifted the time limit on outdoor dining in restaurants.

As per the notification isued by NCOC, all shopping malls, shops and marriage halls will shut by 10 pm. The NCOC has made it mandatory to wear face masks and ordered the provincial government for taking strict measures in view of the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic.

The provinces have been directed by the NCOC for adopting strict measures for ensuring the usage of face masks by its citizens.

“Work From Home” policy will remain in place as both public and private offices are instructed to implement WFH conditions while it has allowed only 50 per cent of employees to be called into offices.

At least 12 more patients of COVID-19 died during the past 24 hours in Sindh, taking the total death toll to 3,969 in the province.

Sharing the daily coronavirus report, CM Murad Ali Shah said that 657 more people tested positive for the COVID-19 during the same period.

Out of the 657 fresh cases of the virus, 414 were reported only in Karachi, the chief minister said. He maintained that total 222,623 patients have recuperated from the disease so far in the province.

