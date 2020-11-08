COVID-19: Quaid-e-Azam University cancels examinations

ISLAMABAD: Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad on Sunday has canceled scheduled examinations of BA, BSC, and B.com amid a sharp increase in coronavirus cases, ARY News reported.

The examinations were scheduled to take place from November 9 (tomorrow) till 13.

According to the administration of the university, the new date of the examinations of BA, BSC and B.com would be announced later.

Earlier in the day, five neighborhoods of Islamabad were put under a smart lockdown after they reported a surge in cases of the coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat tweeted these areas will be sealed in the next 24 hours for “emerging as covid hotspots.” The areas that will be locked down include G-6/2, G-9/1, G-10/4, I-8/3, and I-8/4.

“Schools, Mosques, Shopping centers, parks etc would remain closed,” he said. However, essential services and supplies like pharmacy, ration, drinking water and medical emergency, are exempted from the lockdown restrictions.

