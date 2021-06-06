We are going to relax COVID-19 restrictions, says Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that Sindh government is going to relax COVID-19 restrictions, ARY News reported.

This he said while talking to the media after inaugurating another vaccination hall for COVID vaccination at Expo Centre Karachi.

He said that the pandemic is not over yet and urged the masses to continue strict adherence to the health-related SOPs. “The COVID death ratio is lower and recovery rate is higher in Sindh.”

Sindh CM said that the province is vaccinating 100,000 people per day and they are planning to increase the number up to 200,000. Thanking the front health line workers, fighting the pandemic, he informed that as many as 90pc of the health workers have been vaccinated against the COVID-19.

“The salaries of government employees will be seized if they deny receiving vaccine jab,” he repeated.

Read more: Protesting traders agree postponing extended business hours till Monday

He also urged the business community to get themselves vaccinated and follow SOPs to contain the virus spread.

The chief minister said that the provincial task force on coronavirus is meeting today and decisions regarding relaxing COVID-19 restrictions will be taken after consultation with the stakeholders.

Shah said he has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan complaining that the federal government has ignored projects for Sindh in the public development program.

“We want to see Punjab, KP and Balouchistan prospering, but Sindh should also not be neglected.”

Comments

comments