COVID-19: Several restaurants sealed in Karachi over SOPs violation

KARACHI: The city administration on Wednesday sealed several hotels, restaurants in various areas of Karachi over violation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), ARY News reported.

As per details, 10 restaurants were sealed in District Central, two in Clifton, three at Boat Basin food street and two in the Saddar area of District South, Karachi.

The management of the restaurant was found committing severe violations of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for operating the business during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government on Wednesday imposed “micro smart lockdown” in several neighbourhoods of Karachi to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus.

According to a notification issued, the government has imposed micro smart lockdown in different localities of District West, Karachi.

Read More: Sindh govt imposes ‘micro smart lockdown’ in Karachi

The district West areas that have been put under micro smart lockdown include Manghopir Union Council 8 and Gadap Town.

The decision was taken after more than 20 cases were reported from Manghopir Union Council.

Police personnel have been deployed in these areas to enforce the lockdown restrictions. The provincial government has asked the deputy commissioner and senior police officials in Karachi to ensure micro smart lockdowns and implementation of SOPs at designated sites.

Comments

comments