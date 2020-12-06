MULTAN: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has feared that COVID-19 situation can worsen in the country in the coming month of January, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in Multan, FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the situation in terms of COVID-19 cases can become worst if the standard operating procedures (SOPs) were neglected.

Cautioning the nation about the second wave of the pandemic, he urged the masses to ensure implementation of the SOPs and asked the ulemas and media men to come forward to create awareness among the masses.

Commenting on the recent PDM’s public rally in Multan, the FM said in his opinion the opposition should have been given permission to hold a rally in Qasim Bagh without any barriers.

He bashed the dual standards of the opposition parties on the COVID-19. “On one hand the PPP government is imposing smart lockdown in Sindh and on the other side carrying out public rallies.”

Qureshi said that PDM is risking the lives of the masses by holding public rallies in the pandemic.

Read more: Mirpur, Karachi, Peshawar record highest Covid-19 positivity ratio

Terming the alliance of the PDM ‘unnatural’, FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi claimed that they are only striving to save their corruption.

Nobody has stopped the opposition from tendering resignations from the assemblies, he added.

On Kulbhushan Jadhav’s issue, he said that Pakistan is ready to give consular access to India as per the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) directions, but New Delhi is running away.

Comments

comments