Mirpur, Karachi, Peshawar record highest Covid-19 positivity ratio

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Sunday the countrywide positivity ratio of Covid-19 cases was recorded 7.94 per cent in the past 24 hours.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Mirpur recorded the highest positivity ratio at 22pc followed by Karachi 17.39pc, Peshawar 16.02pc, Rawalpindi 11.26pc, Hyderabad 10.36, Muzaffarabad 6.76pc, Gilgit 6.67pc, Quetta 6.19pc, Islamabad 6.16pc, Lahore 5.47pc, Swat 4.64pc, Faisalabad 3.98, Multan 1.89pc and Abbottabad 1.59pc.

Province-wise, Balochistan recorded the highest Covid-19 positivity ratio which was 11.62pc, followed by Sindh 11.47pc, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 11.29pc, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 10.83pc, and Punjab 4.42pc.

2,436 of the total Covid-19 patients under treatment are said to be in critical condition, out of whom 327 are on vents across the country, including 85 in Lahore, 45 in Multan, 20 in Rawalpindi, 82 in Karachi, 38 in Islamabad and 51 in Peshawar.

Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan had no patient on ventilators, while Muzaffarabad and Mirpur had one each on vents.

