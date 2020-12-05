ISLAMABD: 202 out of 309 patients were put on ventilators in different medical facilities across Pakistan during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated that 202 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators in three provincial capitals including 84 in Punjab’s capital Lahore, 73 in Sindh’s capital Karachi and 45 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) capital Peshawar.

Moreover, 45 patients were put on ventilators in Multan, 20 in Rawalpindi and 39 in Islamabad. No patient from Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) is on the ventilator, the NCOC said.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases has ascended up to 7.59 per cent and 2,441 patients are in critical condition. The highest rate of COVID-19 positive cases was recorded in Abbottabad up to 17.57 per cent, whereas, GB has the lowest rate which stood at 3.92 pc.

It added that the other parts of the country have also witnessed the rise in coronavirus cases as the positivity rate in AJK reached up to 11.24 per cent and 5.27 pc in the federal capital Islamabad.

In accordance with the province-wise tally, the positivity rate recorded at 9.68 pc in KP, 4.15 pc in Punjab, 10.74 in Sindh and 10.46 pc in Balochistan. The central dashboard reported 6.50 pc positivity rate in Lahore, 15.26 in Rawalpindi, 2.7 pc in Faisalabad, 2.6 pc in Multan, 14.31 pc in Karachi, 12.13 pc in Hyderabad, 10.63 pc in Peshawar, 4.31 pc in Swat, 17.57 pc in Abbottabad, 6.42 pc in Quetta, 10.61 pc in Muzaffarabad, 5.77 pc in Mirpur, 5.10 pc in Gilgit.

Pakistan recorded 3,119 new cases and 44 deaths due to the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, NCOC said on Saturday.

In the past 24 hours, 44 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,303. 2,224 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,441 patients are in critical condition including 46 reported within a day.

The total count of active cases is 52,359 and the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases reaches up to 7.58 per cent as compared to yesterday’s record up to 7.3 per cent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 413,191.

A total of 41,115 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 2,224 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,713,341 samples have been tested thus far.

