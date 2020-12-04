Covid-positive KMC staffer ‘risks lives’ in revenge bid by hugging colleagues

KARACHI: Allegedly annoyed over what qualifies as a private matter, an irresponsible COVID positive Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) employee risked people’s lives on purpose by hugging, pecking other employees in what is being dubbed as revenge for withholding his salary, ARY News reported Friday.

Having been documented as doing it, KMC Assistant Director Shehzad Anwar misbehaved with another Senior Director Jamil Farooqui of Human Resources Management first after they fell out over an alleged delay in the salaries, and then forced himself on the latter out of anger.

Little did the employees know, Anwar, after hugging HRM director and other employees, who thought it was his courtesy, presented to them his COVID report as a way of mocking who later reported traumatic experience and urged authorities for an action.

The management has however served him a show-cause notice for his criminal negligence noting that his salary was withheld for his recklessness in the first place.

READ: Authorities raid truck ‘full of expired chocolates’ meant for Karachi people

Anwar, whose COVID test came positive recently first barged into the office and after an altercation purposely charged on HRM director and hugged him followed with pecks on his cheeks allegedly.

KMC management, which appeals an action against him, has said Anwar is liable to furnish his response within seven days for his behaviour today.

Comments

comments