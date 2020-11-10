COVID-19: Smart lockdown imposed in several areas of Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi

LAHORE: Punjab government has imposed smart lockdown in various localities of Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi after a sharp increase in coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

In Lahore, the smart lockdown has been imposed in New Muslim Town C Block, Iqbal Town Raza Block, Sikandar Block and Umar Block, Garden Town, Cavalry Ground, DHA Phase One A and Phase 6.

In Multan, areas including Naqshband Colony, Gulgasht Colony, Mepco Colony, Khawaja Abad, Multan Kutcheri and Saadat Colony have been put under smart lockdown.

Meanwhile, Fauji Foundation, University New Lala Zar, Girls High School Kahuta are also under smart lockdown slapped by the Punjab government.

According to the spokesperson of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, Captain (retired) Muhammad Usman all medical services, laboratories and pharmacies will remain open 24 hours.

Milk shops, chicken, meat shops, bakeries will remain open from 7 in the morning till 7 pm, while flour chakkis, fruit and vegetable shops, tandoor shops and petrol pumps will remain open from 9 am till 7pm.

The novel coronavirus on Monday claimed one more life and infected 345 people during the past 24 hours in Punjab.

