COVID-19: Smart lockdown imposed in two more areas of Multan

MULTAN: The district administration Multan on Thursday decided to place two more areas under smart lockdown after surge in COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported.

In this context, the assistant commissioner Multan has penned a letter to the CPO, urging him to place Usman Colony and Siddiqia Block Islampura Chahkoraywala.

Furthermore, areas including Naqshband Colony, Gulgasht Colony, Mepco Colony, Khawaja Abad, Multan Kutcheri and Saadat Colony are already under smart lockdown.

The number of coronavirus cases on rise in Punjab hospitals as this month six times more serious patients have been admitted at hospitals in comparison to the previous month, sources said.

The death rate of COVID-19 patients has also enhanced by three times, sources further said.

The rapid increase in coronavirus cases could overwhelm the available facilities in hospitals, apprehended the sources.

The hospitals across Punjab have overall 1280 ventilators and over 5000 oxygenated beds.

Chairman Corona Expert Advisory Group (CEAG) Dr Mahmood Shaukat had said that the second wave of coronavirus in the country can be intensified in December and number of deaths in children and elderly persons could increase.

