South African COVID-19 variant present in Punjab, says study

LAHORE: The research has revealed that the new strain of coronavirus linked to a rapid rise in infections in South Africa has been detected in Punjab, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The research was conducted by Consultant Virologist Professor Waheed-uz-Zaman and his team. No Wuhan COVID-19 virus was detected in Lahore and its adjoining areas when the research was conducted over 23,000 samples collected last month, Dr Zaman said.

The research revealed that the UK coronavirus variant has spread in Punjab up to 97pc while South African COVID variant was found 2pc in Punjab.

The new variants of the COVID-19 are affecting children too and adults infected with the UK and South African COVID variants can transmit the infection to five to 10 other people, the virologist said.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has imposed smart lockdown in several areas of Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Layyah due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

A notification was issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department regarding the imposition of smart lockdown in several areas of the cities from May 4 to May 17.

