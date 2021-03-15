COVID-19 spreading fast in Punjab: Yasmin Rashid

FAISALABAD: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Monday that the third wave of the novel coronavirus is spreading fast due to non-implementation of SOPs.

Speaking to the media, she said 300 people were tested for coronavirus in Lahore, Jhelum and other district on an experimental basis and it was revealed that the variant of Covid-19 first discovered in the UK is spreading in the province.

The minister said China’s Sinopharm is the safest vaccine. Other imported vaccines would also be administered once it is proved they are safe.

The vaccination of people above 60 years is ongoing, she said and appealed to elderly people to get themselves registered for the vaccination by sending CNIC through SMS on 1166.

Earlier today, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) asked the provincial governments to take strict actions over violations of COVID-19 related SOPs.

The meeting asked the provinces to ensure that SOPs are strictly followed in buses, hotels and other places, otherwise, strict actions resulting in the closure of tourism sector may also be considered.

