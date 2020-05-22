COVID-19 tally in Balochistan reaches 3,198

QUETTA: The number of coronavirus cases surges to 3,198 in Balochistan after 124 more people were diagnosed with the infection on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of Balochistan Director General Health, the province-wide death toll from the virus has reached 39.

He maintained that there were 19,980 suspected patients of COVID-19 in the province and added that over 20,383 tests have been conducted for the virus thus far in Balochistan.

The spokesperson further said that at least 726 people have fully recovered from the deadly disease in the province.

Earlier on May 20, the number of coronavirus cases had risen to 2,968 in Balochistan after 83 more were diagnosed with the infection.

According to a spokesperson of Director General Health, at least 38 people had died of COVID-19 in the province thus far.

He had maintained that as many as 636 patients have fully recovered from the disease in Balochistan.

