COVID-19 vaccination centres asked to be operational from February 1

ISLAMABAD: The district health department of Islamabad on Friday directed to make coronavirus vaccination centres operational from February 1, reported ARY News, citing sources.

In a letter, the administrations of the federal hospitals have been asked to complete development work and ensure the provision of the facilities at the coronavirus vaccination centers by January 30.

The staff would be appointed at the centres on February 1, the letter read. Sources said that a staff of three members would be deployed at each vaccination centre of Islamabad for the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier this week, Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar had announced that Pakistan will launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive next week, starting with front-line health workers.

“Inshallah, the vaccination of frontline health workers would start next week,” Asad Umar, who is also the head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said in a tweet.

NCOC unveils plan for vaccination of patients

Moreover, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) today unveiled an integrated plan for vaccination of COVID-19 patients.

The plan has been compiled by the federal government in consultation with all stakeholders and provinces.

According to the details shared by NCOC, National Immunization Management System (NIMS) will be functional through National Vaccination Administration and Coordination Cell (NVACC) at the national level. The cell has been established in the NCOC.

