COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for Hajj 2021: Saudi Arabia

Hajj COVID-19 SOPs

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has made Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for people intending to perform the annual Hajj pilgramage this year.

“The Covid-19 vaccine is mandatory for those willing to attend Hajj and will be one of the main conditions,” reports said, quoting the Kingdom’s health ministry as saying.

Also Read: Pakistan awaits Saudi Arabia’s response on Hajj 2021 : Qadri

Health Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah said, “compulsory vaccination” would be required for all the pilgrims. He didn’t confirm whether pilgrims from outside the Kingdom would be permitted to undertake Hajj, but said a vaccine would be the “main condition” for participation.

Hajj, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford, draws millions of pilgrims from around the world.

Also Read: Noorul Haq Qadri sheds light on preparations for Hajj 2021

Last year, pilgrims from outside the Kingdom were excluded from performing Hajj due to the coronavirus pandemic.

