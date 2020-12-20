Noorul Haq Qadri sheds light on preparations for Hajj 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri on Sunday said that they were in consultation with stakeholders regarding Hajj policy 2021, ARY NEWS reported.

“Hajj could be expensive this year due to COVID-19 SOPs,” he said adding that they were eyeing for more and more facilities for the pilgrims going for the pilgrimage next year.

He said that they would try to resolve the issues faced during the last year.

“We will also arrange vaccine for the pilgrims,” Noorul Haq Qadri said adding that the government would provide maximum facilities, covering the subsidy to be provided to the travelers going for Hajj.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hajj rituals were held by Saudi authorities during 2020 in a limited number with around 1,000 domestic pilgrims from various countries attending the pilgrimage owing to COVID-19 pandemic. The rituals were performed during the pilgrimage under strict COVID-19 SOPs.

Read More: Around 98 percent of Hajj applicants receive refunds, announces ministry

Further speaking on political issues, the religious affairs minister said that the opposition has given a deadline of January 31 for a long march towards Islamabad, however, they have not mentioned the year of it.

He further lamented JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and said that the people he is leading are not upto his stature. “We are against the political narrative of Maulana Fazlur Rehman,” said Noorul Haq Qadri.

Comments

comments