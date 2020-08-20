Around 98 percent of Hajj applicants receive refunds, announces ministry

ISLAMABAD: Around 98 percent of the Hajj applicants have received their refund amount, charged from them for Hajj pilgrimage after Saudi Arabia held the annual ritual in a limited manner this year due to coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Religious Affairs said that a meeting was held at the ministry today, where the performance of designated banks entitled to refund the Hajj dues was reviewed.

It emerged that 98 percent of the applicants have received their refund amount and the remaining are directed to receive it by August 31 through designated banks.

We are continuously in touch with the bank authorities to ensure a smooth refund process, said the ministry of religious affairs spokesman.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs on July 02 initiated the process of refunding payment to applicants who had registered themselves for Hajj 2020 under the government scheme.

According to a spokesman for the ministry, the funds are being doled out through the designated bank branches across the country.

All successful Hajj applicants of the government scheme are being informed about payment of their amount via mobile phone messages.

The ministry decided to refund the government Hajj scheme charges following the Saudi government’s decision to exclude pilgrims outside of the kingdom from performing Hajj this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

