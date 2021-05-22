Covid-19 vaccination for Pakistanis over 30 begins

ISLAMABAD: Vaccination against Covid-19 of Pakistanis aged 30 years and above started today (Saturday), according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

“Vaccination for 30 -40 years begins today! Register yourself by sending CNIC to 1166. On receiving SMS, visit the mentioned vaccination center on given date (or afterwards) and get vaccinated,” the NCOC tweeted.

Vaccination for 30 -40 years begins today! Register yourself by sending CNIC to 1166. On receiving SMS, visit the mentioned Vaccination center on given date (or afterwards) and get vaccinated! #VaccinesWork — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 22, 2021

Taking to his official Twitter account earlier, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, announced that, “In today’s National Command Operation Center (NCOC) meeting it has been decided to open up vaccination for 30 years and older starting tomorrow.”

Also Read: 88 more die of coronavirus, 4,007 infected in 24 hours

“The messages for those who are being scheduled will go out today.”

The NCOC said a total of 1,193,441 people have been fully inoculated against Covid-19 while 2,631,873 partially vaccinated. As many as 176,907 citizens got vaccinated in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,956,853 doses have been administered as of May 22.

READ: Pakistan lifts age restriction for people wishing to travel abroad

Comments

comments