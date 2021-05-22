88 more die of coronavirus, 4,007 infected in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus killed 88 more people across the country over the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 20,177.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, the national tally of confirmed cases rose to 897,468 with 4,007 more testing positive for the virus during the same period.

Statistics 22 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 62,238

Positive Cases: 4,007

Positivity % : 6.43%

Deaths : 88 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 22, 2021

A total of 62,238 samples were tested, out of which 4,007 turned out to be positive. The positivity ratio was recorded at 6.43%. 3,712 more people recuperated from the disease, pushing the number of those recovering to 813,855.

There were 4,412 infected patients in critical care in variou hospitals in the past 24 hours.

Thus far, Punjab has reported 333,057 infections, Sindh 306,707, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 129,013, Islamabad 80,156, Balochistan 24,413, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 18,651 and Gilgit Baltistan 5,471.

On Friday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided to start Covid-19 vaccination for citizens aged 30 and above from today (Saturday).

Taking to his official Twitter account, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, announced that, “In today’s National Command Operation Center (NCOC) meeting it has been decided to open up vaccination for 30 years and older starting tomorrow.”

“The messages for those who are being scheduled will go out today.”

