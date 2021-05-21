Man arrested for preparing bogus COVID-19 lab reports

LAHORE: Police officials have arrested a man for allegedly preparing bogus laboratory reports of COVID-19 tests for people besides deceiving people who came to different hospitals, ARY News reported on Friday.

Police officials claimed to have arrested a man, identified as Farhan, who was allegedly involved in preparing fake COVID-19 reports. It emerged that he has also deceived many patients who arrived at different hospitals.

They added that he used to get money for preparing bogus COVID-19 reports of different laboratories.

Following the complaints of citizens, police registered a case against Farhan and launched a thorough investigation.

Earlier in April, as many as two passengers from Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar had been taken into custody for trying to travel abroad while presenting fake COVID-19 test reports.

A vigilance team of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and KP health department had taken action against passengers after they were trying to travel abroad using fake reports of the COVID-19 test. The passengers were travelling to Sharjah via a private airline.

In a similar action, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had arrested three people including a woman for trying to travel abroad on fake COVID certificates from Baccha Khan International Airport, Peshawar.

The passengers had allegedly tried to dodge the airport officials and travel abroad from the Peshawar airport while using fake COVID-19 test reports.

However, when the CAA officials counter-checked the test reports, it emerged that they were fake.

Following the incident, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had issued directives on May 11 to all airlines operating to and from Pakistan.

The authority had directed airlines to ensure all passengers travelling to Pakistan possess PCR Test results only from respective government-approved labs.

The CAA had directed airlines in its order to accept only original test results prior to checking in passengers for flights to Pakistan.

