Two Saudi-bound passengers arrested over fake COVID-19 test reports

PESHAWAR: Two Saudi-bound passengers were taken into custody from Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar for trying to travel while presenting fake COVID-19 test reports, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

A vigilance team of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and KP health department took action against passengers after they were trying to travel to Saudi Arabia using fake reports of COVID-19 test.

The passengers produced test reports to the authorities at the Bacha Khan International airport and on getting suspicious regarding their authenticity, the reports were checked and turned out to be fake.

The passengers were handed over to the police, said the airport sources.

Last week, at least six passengers were taken into custody over showing fake COVID-19 test reports to travel abroad from the Peshawar airport.

The coronavirus claimed 26 more lives as another 1,615 people tested positive for the deadly disease during the past 24 hours across Pakistan.

According to the latest update released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,615 new infections surfaced after 34,785 samples were tested during this period.

