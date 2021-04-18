Two passengers arrested at Peshawar airport for trying to travel abroad using fake COVID-19 reports

PESHAWAR: In yet another action, as many as two passengers from Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar were taken into custody Sunday for trying to travel abroad while presenting fake COVID-19 test reports, ARY News reported.

According to details, a vigilance team of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and KP health department took action against passengers after they were trying to travel abroad using fake reports of the COVID-19 test

The passengers were traveling to Sharjah via a private airline.

The passengers produced test reports to the authorities at the airport and on getting suspicious regarding their authenticity, the reports were checked and turned out to be fake.

In a similar action, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Saturday arrested three people including a woman for trying to travel abroad on fake COVID certificates from Baccha Khan International Airport, Peshawar.

According to details, three passengers tried to dodge the airport officials and travel abroad from the Peshawar airport while using fake COVID-19 test reports.

However, when the CAA officials counter-checked the test reports, it emerged that they were fake.

