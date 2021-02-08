Sindh plegdes to buy 20mn Covid-19 vaccine doses from China

KARACHI: The Sindh health minister Dr Azra Pechuho said Monday government of Sindh in collaboration with China, has pledged to sign for 20 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to curb viral spread of the pandemic in the province, ARY News reported.

In the provincial health minister’s meeting today with Chinese Consul General Li Bijian, where she praised the Chinese role in helping Pakistan control the pandemic, urged the diplomat that China look into Sindh’s needs for medicine and health technology. The Consul General said he shall convey this proposition to his government for deliberation.

She offered the Chinese delegation to consider the prospects of establishing hospitals and health facilitation networks in Sindh.

In this meeting, it was decided that Sindh will procure 20mn doses of corona vaccines, while both sides agreed on a pledge of training Pakistani medical and paramedical staff for traditional Chinese medicine.

Dr Pechuho said Sindh government is discussing with the federal to make purchases of the vaccines directly, noting that a consistent supply of vaccination and inoculation was necessary to keep the pandemic at bay.

READ: Sindh records 387 fresh Covid-19 infections, 13 fatalities

Separately to happen today in the province, 13 more people died of the coronavirus in Sindh overnight, lifting the death toll to 4,132 whereas 387 new cases emerged, taking the provincial tally to 251,433.

According to a statement issued from the CM House, 10,205 samples were tested, out of which 387 turned out to be positive.

So far 2,810,685 tests have been conducted across the province whereas a total of 227,948 patients have recovered, including 390 recuperating overnight.

Comments

comments