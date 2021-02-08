Sindh records 387 fresh Covid-19 infections, 13 fatalities

KARACHI: 13 more people died of the coronavirus in Sindh overnight, lifting the death toll to 4,132 whereas 387 new cases emerged, taking the provincial tally to 251,433.

According to a statement issued from the CM House, 10,205 samples were tested, out of which 387 turned out to be positive.

So far 2,810,685 tests have been conducted across the province whereas a total of 227,948 patients have recovered, including 390 recuperating overnight.

Currently, 19,353 patients are under treatment, of them 18,756 are in home isolation, eight at isolation centers and 589 at different hospitals. The condition of 545 patients is stated to be critical, 65 of whom have been put on ventilators.

Out of 387 new cases, 173 were reported from Karachi, including 55 from district East, 49 district South, 27 each from district and West, 10 from Malir and five from Korangi.

