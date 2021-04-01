Covid-19 vaccine not needed for Ramazan Umrah: Saudi Arabia

RIYYAD: Pilgrims intending to perform Umrah during Ramazan this year will not need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said Thursday.

“Until now, there are no requirements for pilgrims to obtain a coronavirus vaccine to perform Umrah during Ramazan. The permitted ages are between 18 and 70,” the Hajj and Umrah Ministry said on Twitter.

Those working in the Hajj and Umrah related services will have to get vaccinated before the start of the holy month of fasting on April 12, the ministry said.

Employees who are not vaccinated are required to provide a negative PCR test result every seven days at the facility’s expense.

Besides, the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing said that it will ramp up measures to ensure social distancing at gathering places during Ramazan.

