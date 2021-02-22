SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan gets first jab of COVID-19 vaccine  

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Monday announced that he has been administered the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine, ARY NEWS reported.

“I’ve got this vaccine jab as a doctor,” he said this while addressing a presser and further announced that Pakistan would be able to get 17 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine before June this year, including doses of AstraZeneca vaccine that would start arriving in the first week of March.

The SAPM on Health affairs said that the general health workers could get themselves registered for the vaccine through an online portal. “The process to register people aged above 65 for the immunization process has begun,” Dr Faisal said while adding that soon frontline health reporters would also be vaccinated against the virus.

He asked people who are vaccinated against the virus to continue adopting precautionary measures while sharing that the vaccine has proved 90 percent effective and safe against the infection.

Read More: SAPM explains how general public can register themselves for Covid vaccination

While lauding the role of media in creating awareness among the masses regarding the vaccine and COVID-19, Dr Faisal Sultan said that some people are confused over getting a vaccine shot. He asked such people to get themselves vaccinated from any available vaccine.

Comments

comments