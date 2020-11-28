COVID-19: Wedding ceremonies at night banned in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Sindh government has imposed a ban on holding wedding ceremonies, functions, events and gatherings at night in Hyderabad, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the provincial government, in order to stem the spread of coronavirus amid the second wave of the pandemic, banned all the marriage ceremonies, gatherings and events at night in Hyderabad city.

Wedding ceremonies will now take place outdoor from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., read the notification. The restrictions will be applicable from 1st of December.

Earlier on November 23, the Sindh government had enforced a ban over indoor wedding functions, gymnasiums, and restaurant with an immediate effect while only allowing an exception for ceremonies being held outside amid the second wave of Covid-19.

Wedding functions will only be allowed outdoors with a maximum guest capacity of 200 people, the notification had read.

The notification had said wedding functions will have to conclude by 9 PM while only buffet service will be allowed to serve guests.

According to new instruction, all indoor activities including businesses centres, gyms, shrines would be banned while offices, both public and private will be allowed only 50 per cent of their staff with strict SOPs in place while the remaining will be working from home.

