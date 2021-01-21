Covid attack: London buses turned into ambulances

LONDON: Some of the London buses have been converted into makeshift ambulances as the city struggles with a devastating new strain of Covid pandemic.

According to the reports, seats were removed from at least two single-decker buses to make room in them for carrying four patients at a time.

Bus company Go-Ahead loaned the vehicles to the National Health Service (NHS) and will provide four drivers, who have been vaccinated against the virus, the foreign media reported.

It is reportedly in an attempt to relieve the intense pressure put on hospitals and the London ambulance service amid the COVID-19 outbreak that National Health Service staff has planned to transport patients via buses turned into a stop-gap arrangement as the infectivity of new covid strain grows out of bounds.

They will be staffed by doctors and nurses who work in the NHS, especially those working in the intensive care department, while volunteers from a charitable first aid community will also join in.

These makeshift ambulances will be duly equipped with oxygen and infusion pumps so to keep patients’ vitals stable until they can be admitted to one of the capital’s hospitals.

