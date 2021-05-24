Sindh public transport allowed 50pc occupancy with strict SOP adherence

KARACHI: Keeping in view the global pandemic’s resurgence that just on Monday claimed 16 new lives in Sindh, the provincial government’s transport ministry has released new order allowing not more than just 50 per cent of the passengers in public transports, ARY News reported.

According to the new notification released today, all inter-provincial, inter-city and inter-district passenger buses will be covered under the decision that they will only occupy 50 pc of the seats and ensure strict adherence to SOPs.

The SOPs include conditioning the travel with each passenger wearing a face mask, the ventilation system in place in each of the buses plying on the road, and awareness banners hung in the buses for precaustions.

It may be noted that Sindh province has endured 16 new Covid deaths in the past 24-hour cut-off period while 910 fresh infections emerging.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said today in his daily Covid status briefing that in the past 24 hours, some 11,388 tests were conducted throughout the province out of which 910 reported positive for the infection.

The total death toll across the province, with new casualties due to the virus in this period, has raised to 4,936.

On the other hand, the CM said in his briefing that 814 more people in Sindh have posted recovery from the virus in the same span.

