Sindh suffers 16 new Covid deaths with 910 fresh infections

KARACHI: Sindh province has on Monday underscored 16 new Covid deaths in the past 24-hour cut-off period while 910 fresh infections emerging, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said today in his daily Covid status briefing that in the past 24 hours, some 11,388 tests were conducted throughout the province out of which 910 reported positive for the infection.

The total death toll across the province, with new casualties due to the virus in this period, has raised to 4,936.

On the other hand, the CM said in his briefing that 814 more people in Sindh have posted recovery from the virus in the same span.

The recoveries today take total number of pandemic survivors in Sindh to 282,410, according to the CM-released numbers.

It may be noted that according to the CM, in the reported infections today, 502 out of 910 (or about 55 per cent) belong to Karachi.

READ ALSO: Govt announces commencement of examinations across country

The federal government on Monday announced to conduct examinations of all classes and cleared that no student will be promoted to the next class without examinations this year, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) attended by all education ministers.

It was decided in the meeting that Board exams would begin after June 20. Intermediate and Matric exams would be given priority which will start from the third week of June.

Comments

comments