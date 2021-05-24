ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday announced to conduct examinations of all classes and cleared that no student will be promoted to the next class without examinations this year, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) attended by all education ministers.

It was decided in the meeting that Board exams would begin after June 20. Intermediate and Matric exams would be given priority which will start from the third week of June.

بین الصوبائی وزرائےتعلیم اجلاس آج وفاقی وزیر تعلیم و پیشہ وارانہ تربیت @Shafqat_Mahmood کے زیر صدارت ہوا۔ملک بھر میں امتحانات کے انعقاد کے لئے تمام ممکنہ آپشنز کا تفصیلی جائزہ لیکرفیصلہ کیا گیا کہ امتحانات 20 جون کے بعد شروع کئے جائیں گے۔تاریخ کا اعلان متعلقہ ںورڈز جلد کرینگے pic.twitter.com/met4kn7ynu — Ministry of Federal Education/ProfessionalTraining (@EduMinistryPK) May 24, 2021

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on May 19 decided to reopen education centers from May 24.

The National Command Operation Center (NCOC) had announced that educational institutions will open in districts where the coronavirus positivity ratio is less than 5 per cent.

Read More: Teachers to be vaccinated on priority basis: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood last week announced that teachers will be inoculated against COVID-19 on a priority basis.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the federal education minister said that the government has decided to give priority to teachers in vaccination.

“The target is that all teachers specially those conducting examinations should have complete vaccination,” he added.

Comments

comments