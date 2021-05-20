Teachers to be vaccinated on priority basis: Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday announced that teachers will be inoculated against COVID-19 on a priority basis, ARY News reported.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the federal education minister said that the government has decided to give priority to teachers in vaccination.

“The target is that all teachers specially those conducting examinations should have complete vaccination,” he added.

Read More: Exams can now be conducted in Pakistan, says Shafqat Mahmood

Earlier today, taking to his official Twitter account, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had announced that exams could now be conducted in Pakistan.

“National Command Operation Center (NCOC) has allowed holding of professional exams/tests etc,” he had written, asking educational institutions to approach the federal education secretary with details of exam centres, number of students, and SOPs to be followed for permission to conduct exams.

If all arrangements are satisfactory permission will be given promptly, the education minister Shafqat Mahmood had said.

Comments

comments