Saudi Arabia reports over 900 infections in daily COVID-19 tally

RIYADH: Coronavirus cases in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have risen to 902 on Thursday over the past 24 hours, marking the highest single-day infections for the first time in many months, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

The health ministry announced nine more deaths from complications caused by COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 395,854 and the virus-related fatalities to 6,728.

The ministry also reported 469 recoveries over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 381,189.

READ: Omani govt lifts coronavirus curfew

The Riyadh region recorded the highest number of new cases with 402 followed by the Makkah region with 163 and the Eastern region with 155 infections.

The remaining cases were detected in other regions of the Kingdom with just two of them reporting less than 10 infections.

According to the ministry, there were 7,468 active cases and 874 of them were in critical condition.

Comments

comments