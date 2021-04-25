Sindh reports about thousand Covid cases with 6 new deaths

KARACHI: Briefing on the daily provincial Covid statistics, Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah underscored Sunday six new Covid deaths in the past 24-hour period with fresh 952 cases, ARY News reported.

Out of the 16,938 tests conducted in this period of 24 hours, said today the CM, 952 fresh cases emerged.

Other than the six new deaths reported from the province, the CM said there were 158 recoveries from the virus as well.

In Karachi alone, the positivity ratio of the tests conducted stood at 9.64 per cent while Hyderabad took the lead with 16.74 pc cases, CM Shah confirmed.

READ: PPP calls off public rally in NA-249 over Covid-19 situation

Separately today from Karachi, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) cancelled its Karachi rally slated to be held tomorrow (Monday) in the NA-249 constituency.

This was announced by PPP Karachi divisional president and Sindh minister Saeed Ghani

Taking to Twitter, Ghani said the decision was taken keeping in view the rising coronavirus cases across the country.

