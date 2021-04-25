PPP calls off public rally in NA-249 over Covid-19 situation

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Sunday cancelled its Karachi rally slated to be held tomorrow (Monday) in NA-249 constituency, ARY News reported.

This was announced by PPP Karachi divisional president and Sindh minister Saeed Ghani

Taking to Twitter, Ghani said the decision was taken keeping in view the rising coronavirus cases across the country.

PPP has decided to cancel the planned Jalsa on 26th April at #NA249 due to increasing Covid cases. — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) April 25, 2021

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led Sindh government, who had earlier formally requested the Election Commission of Pakistan to postpone the NA-249 by-election due to Covid-19, yesterday announced to hold a public rally in the constituency on April 26.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Education and PPP Karachi chapter president Saeed Ghani to discuss matters pertaining to the upcoming NA-249 by-election.

Yesterday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has called off her scheduled visit to Karachi amid the recent rise in Covid-19 infections.

The by-poll in the constituency is scheduled for April 29 and the electioneering in the constituency will culminate at midnight of 27 and 28 April.

