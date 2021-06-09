COVID-19 claims 15 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday reported 15 more deaths during the past 24 hours by the novel coronavirus, taking the overall death toll from the virus to 4,179 in the province, ARY News reported.

According to the KP health department, 234 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 135,147.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases is on the decline with every passing day as the positivity rate in Pakistan has dropped to 2.54 per cent during the past 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 77 more people lost their lives. The overall death toll has surged to 21,453, while 1,118 new infections surfaced when 43,900 samples were tested during this period.

Earlier on June 7, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had reported six more deaths during the past 24 hours by the novel coronavirus, bringing the province’s overall death toll from the virus to 4,164,

According to the KP health department, 223 more people had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 134,781.

