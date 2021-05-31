DRAP approves Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan on Monday approved the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in Pakistan, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The registration board of DRAP has granted permission of use under section VII of the Drug Act 1976, according to sources.

The DRAP Registration Board approved the vaccine’s use for children above 12 years of age.

According to DRAP, the vaccine will be administered to people with low immunity, including, pregnant women and aspiring pilgrims (hajjis) who are above 40.

Pakistan had received the first shipment of doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on May 28 provided by COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX).

A special flight carrying the shipment of 100,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine landed in Pakistan last week.

Pakistan so far received two shipments of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX as the first stock of doses of Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine had arrived in the country earlier in the month.

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is the sixth vaccine in Pakistan for expediting the process of vaccination to curb the spread of the virus.

It was learnt that Pakistan likely to receive consignments of various Covid vaccines in June with over five million doses.

In first 10 days of the next month the shipments of over 3.5 mln doses of the vaccines expected to reach Pakistan, which includes the batches of Sinovac, Sinopharm and CanSino vaccines, sources said.

Pakistan will likely to receive two consignments of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX including Oxford AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines, according to sources.

