Sindh reports 561 Covid cases with 50pc belonging to Karachi

KARACHI: The Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has Friday said in daily Covid briefing that the province has conceded 561 fresh infections in the 24-hour period of testings with three casualties, ARY News reported.

In the past 24 hours period, the CM said 11,623 tests were conducted throughout the province out of which 561 were diagnosed as Covid positive.

On the same day, the briefing noted that 404 previously infected patients posted recovery from the virus in the province which means so far 259,792 have recovered across Sindh after the virus.

With three new deaths reported today, the total Covid deaths for the province reach 4,544, CM Shah confirmed in his briefings.

It may be noted that out of total 561 cases of Sindh, 278 (or almost 50 per cent) belong to Karachi.

READ: Sindh govt changes closure day, timing of markets and trade centres

Separately to happen today, the Sindh Home Department has issued new directives regarding the markets and trade centres for their timings and closure days.

The directives issued by the Sindh home department impose new restrictions in a bid to curb the coronavirus which will be made effective from May 16.

Under the new instructions, trade activities will be completely closed on Saturday and Sunday, whereas, the timing of the markets and trade centres were also changed.

