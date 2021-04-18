PESHAWAR: The daily casualties due to Covid-19 in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province stood at 32 on Sunday as the health department shared the 24-hour update confirming 1062 fresh cases, ARY News reported.

In its briefing today, the health department of KP reported 32 new deaths due to the virus which has taken the death toll to 2,899 for the province alone.

Furthermore, the province confirmed in its daily report that the province conceded 1,062 fresh Covid cases as the third wave of Covid takes the country by surprise.

READ: Pakistan registers highest COVID deaths since June last year

It may be noted that just today, Pakistan reported 149 deaths from coronavirus, making it the country’s highest death toll in a single day since June 29 last year while the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 8.52 percent.

The number of total deaths has soared to 16,243, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19. The national tally of confirmed cases climbed to 756,285 as 6,127 new infections surfaced during the same period.

Comments

comments