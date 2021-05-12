Covid lockdown: Karachi’s beaches closed for public ahead of Eidul Fitr

KARACHI: All Karachi’s beaches including Hawksbay, Seaview, French Beach, Turtle Beach will remain closed for the public and picnickers during the Eid holidays amid the Covid-19 pandemic, ARY News reported.

According to details, the SSP district Keamari Fida Hussian Janwari said police have established checkpoints on nine different locations leading to Karachi beaches, adding that 900 police officials will perform duties on beaches in two shifts.

The SSP appealed to people to cooperate with the police in the implementation of the government set Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The Sindh government last week announced a complete lockdown from May 9 due to the spike in coronavirus cases during the third wave of the pandemic.

The government will establish check posts across the province to restrict the public movement during the Eid holidays.

However, the Sindh government today allowed takeaway facilities at restaurants amid Covid curbs besides also deciding to open vaccination centres during Eid holidays.

While allowing takeaway facility at the restaurants, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that the restaurants could, however not use chairs at the facility. “Even those availing the facility will not be allowed to disembark from their vehicles,” he said while deciding during the task force meeting.

