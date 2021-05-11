KCCI urges Sindh govt to allow trade activities ahead of Eidul Fitr

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) has demanded the Sindh government for allowing shops and businesses to reopen for two days ahead of celebrating Eidul Fitr, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The KCCI asked the provincial authorities to permit all kind of trade activities ahead of Eidul Fitr from Iftar to Sehri timings during the next two days.

The Supreme Council of Businessmen Group (BMG) chairman Zubair Motiwala said the statistics of coronavirus cases in Karachi are not that bad, hence the shopkeepers must be allowed to continue businesses from the said timings on Wednesday and Thursday.

The former KCCI chairman added that the provincial authorities should show mercy to the local shopkeepers and owners of small businesses. He continued that the businesspersons should have been given a chance to reduce their financial losses which they are facing due to the imposition of tougher COVID-19 lockdown.

Zubair Motiwala said that the reopening of markets and businesses will also enable the citizens to complete their shopping for Eidul Fitr. He added that KCCI is facing extreme pressure from the businesspersons to convince the Sindh government for easing the lockdown restrictions.

The representatives of commercial markets have assured the chamber officials of strictly adhering the standard operating procedures (SOPs), said Motiwala, adding that crowding in markets will be discouraged and social distancing will be ensured by following the recommendations of KCCI.

He expressed hopes that the provincial government will consider their recommendations and allow the trade activities by easing lockdown measures for reducing the financial losses of the businesses.

KCCI chairman Muhammad Shariq Vohra said that it is time to help the citizens and business community who are facing severe troubles due to COVID-19 restrictions. He asked the Sindh government to provide relief to the Karachiites ahead of Eid.

Abdul Majeed Memon, the Chairman of the Small Traders Committee of the KCCI, said that the traders were already facing a back-to-back financial crisis due to restrictions on business activities due to the pandemic.

While expressing his concerns, he said that many businesses will be completely destroyed if the provincial government would not take any steps to provide relief to them ahead of Eidul Fitr.

On May 4, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had decided to close all kind of trade activities, shops, markets and tourism due to the rise in coronavirus cases.

