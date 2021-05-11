ISLAMABAD: The All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran (APAT) has asked the federal government to grant permission for reopening markets and businesses for two days, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

APAT President Ajmal Baloch said in a statement that they have no dispute with the government and the permission should be given to traders for continuing business activities during the next two days ahead of Eidul Fitr festival.

He said that the spread of coronavirus pandemic has reduced after the imposition of lockdown. Baloch added that the continuation of lockdown measures despite the reduction in COVID-19 positivity rate is tantamount to enmity with traders.

The traders association president further criticised that the decisions of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) resulted in economic disasters. He claimed that the NCOC will be responsible if traders turned into defaulters in the country.

On May 4, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had decided to close all kind of trade activities, shops, markets and tourism due to the rise in coronavirus cases.

It has been decided to close all trade activities and shops from May 8 to May 16, whereas, a complete ban will also be imposed on tourism. However, the restrictions will not be applied to food services, grocery, petrol pumps, bakeries, medical stores and other shops of essential commodities.

Moreover, monitoring teams have been formed on the federal and provincial levels for the implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19.

Regarding tourism, the centre had also decided to impose a complete ban on tourism from May 8 to May 16. Picnic spots, tourist resorts, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants will also be closed including the hotels and restaurants located in the surroundings of picnic places.

All routes to the tourist spots have been closed including northern areas, seaview and other coastal areas, according to NCOC.

