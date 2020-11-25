Covid: Karachi University postpones all examinations

KARACHI: The University of Karachi has postponed all examinations that were scheduled to take place from November 26 November 2020, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“The University of Karachi has postponed the examinations scheduled from November 26, 2020, till further orders,” a statement from the varsity said.

The development comes the federal government announced the closure of all educational institutions from November 26 to December 24 due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Earlier today, the University of Health Sciences Lahore announced to postpone all theory and practical exams amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Read More: University of Health Sciences postpones all exams amid rising Covid cases

In a notification issued by varsity administration, “all undergraduate and postgraduate theory and practical examinations” scheduled from November 26 to December 24, have been postponed in wake of Covid-19 till further notice.

Comments

comments