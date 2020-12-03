COVID kills 11 people today in KP, confirms provincial health department

PESHAWAR: COVID claims 11 more lives on Thursday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province according to official daily tally taking overall toll to 1389 fatalities so far, ARY News reported.

A total of 345 new cases were reported across the province today, said the health department, announcing the daily update.

The province reports 3,707 active cases in the province at the moment.

It is pertinent to note that novel coronavirus claimed three lives yesterday and infected 218 new people during the preceding 24-hour span.

According to the KP health department, three more people died from the COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the virus to 1,378 in the province.

Another 218 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of the cases to 47,919, it added.

A spokesperson of the KP health department said 281 more patients recovered from the deadly disease during the past 24 hours.

